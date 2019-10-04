I’m strongly disliked by my wife's family, because I discovered how one brother led a surprisingly affluent life.

His employment was terminated 25-plus years ago, and his wife never worked outside the home.

Yet he owned a large house, two cars, a boat/trailer, a golf cart, etc. and paid all the related expenses.

Well, after losing his job, he cared for a wealthy aunt. When she died, he and his wife cared for another wealthy aunt until she died.

Then, they took over caring for his aging mother. His siblings never questioned how he could live so well.

My financial background is in white-collar crime investigations, successful in both prosecutions and defenses. I soon figured things out.

They quickly realized this, though I never told anyone, not even my wife.

The couple started having family conference calls about me, claiming that I was likely abusing their sister.

But their mother loved me. She made her feelings known to the family, which upset the brother and wife even more.

I’d never even hinted to her what was going on, even when the couple bought a new car called “mom’s car,” with mom's money. She knew nothing about it.

When the siblings inherited, none knew that it was far less than it should’ve been.

Meanwhile, I’ve not interacted with this family for years. My wife has final-stage Alzheimer's disease and her family’s stayed distant.

When my wife passes, should I include the brother and sister or should I omit them? I’ve been the sole caregiver during this long arduous journey with my wife, and her family’s offered nothing.

Disgusted