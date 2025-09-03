Recently, while out for lunch with my sister and her daughter, I received a phone call from my OB/GYN’s office. I have been trying to have a baby for over a year, and my partner and I were having difficulties. We decided to do some testing to see if we could figure out where the problem lies.

The number was an unknown caller, so I didn’t know what to expect. The voice on the phone was that of the receptionist, who told me in a flat monotone, that I needed to head to the emergency room. I had to beg her to speak to the doctor to find out why, while my sister got the bill and packed up her toddler.

My doctor got on and told me she was worried I was having an ectopic pregnancy. My sister drove me to the hospital while I desperately tried to find my partner. I couldn’t reach him, so I called my parents.

The whole thing became a logistical nightmare, in which my dad drove my mom to the hospital, then he got my car keys and took an Uber to the restaurant to get my car. My mom took my sister’s car with the car seat and drove my niece home to her house to be with her dad.

Meanwhile, my sister stayed with me. My parents met us back at the hospital, and still no word from my partner. He finally called and when my sister answered, he was annoyed that everyone knew before him.

He finally showed up, but he was unapologetically angry at every one of my family members and tried to get them all to leave. Luckily, they didn’t.

It was an ectopic pregnancy but caught in time. My partner is still angry with me for the events surrounding that day. Am I wrong to want to end this relationship?

Ectopic Ex