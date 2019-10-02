I’ve dated a woman I love for over six years, always living apart.

She says she’s never had romantic feelings for me. I’ve accepted this.

Her strength has inspired me. She’s exciting, and a beautiful person.

There were some tough times. She suffered terrible psychological abuse in her marriage, which ended 10-plus years ago. Things would remind her of her marriage and then she’d judge me against this.

I now realize that I never set boundaries about how she can treat me. I got so overwhelmed by her anxiety that I couldn’t bear to add more.

I understand the sickening legacy of domestic abuse without having to experience it.

I’ve accused her of never committing enough to make things work. I’m now realizing that I never gave it my all. It’ll be my greatest regret.

It may not have changed our splitting up, but I’d feel better. I cannot make up for all the counselling she went through to be with me.

I have difficulty connecting with people. I’ve come to a superficial level with some. I wanted that to happen with her but I kept waiting.

I’d love another chance, even if for a few months, to see if things change.

She was almost agreeable to a limited trial but I realized that it’d only prolong the inevitable.

She’s said that she’d like to remain in contact as friends. I honestly don’t think I can do that. I’ll always love her and I’ll never regret the time I was with her.

I feel it’s best for both of us if we just say our goodbyes. Is it ever a good idea to remain in contact?

Parting Sadly