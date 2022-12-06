My husband and I have been a very close, loving couple for over 20 years.

When we started dating, he told me that he’d been in a sudden whirlwind romance when he was 19 and living in another country for attending university.

The marriage didn’t last two years because he recognized it was a mistake and got divorced. However, he had a son and paid child support for him.

I never met his son, who’s now around age 30. But the stories of their occasional meetings were enough to convince me not to get involved.

It was obvious from what my husband told me about the mother and conversations with her, that she’d told her son that his father was rich. That’s not true. He’s a hard-working man, I also work, we live in a rented apartment.

When the boy was a teenager, his mother insisted his father host him at a hotel which my husband paid for. They spent a week seeing our city together, with my husband frequently urged to buy clothing and other items for his son.

Later, the boy told my husband they were all “gifts for his friends!”

Now, there’s renewed pressure from the mother and son for my husband to visit in their country. My husband’s asked me to go along, but I’ve said it’s not my place to be there. I was never involved with these people before and feel that being in their midst could become a big problem for me, and for my husband, too.

What do you advise?

Fearing His Ex-Wife