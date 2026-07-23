My husband and I are very close and spend all our down time together. A few months ago, my husband was let go from the job he was at for 20 years. They gave him a great package, so we weren’t worried from a financial perspective. And the break gave my husband a chance to properly unwind from years of stress.

At first, he was still getting up in the mornings and filling his days with odd jobs around the house (no pressure from me) and helping me out with things I used to always do, like the grocery shopping, meal planning and cooking. He was in great spirits and lots of fun.

That lasted a month. By the second month, he was sleeping later and being less productive during the day. Again, no pressure from me. But I did also feel a shift in his happiness and there was a marked difference in the time we spent together.

We’re now into the third month. He’s back to getting up at a decent time, but he now leaves the house all day and does physical activity. He rides his bike down to the lake, which is over an hour ride, then swims in the lake and rides home. If the weather isn’t conducive, he heads to the gym. Either way, he’s gone all day.

I’m now back to doing all my chores and duties, surrounded by half-finished projects, and alone when I’m home because he’s exhausted himself and has gone to bed. I’m trying not to get upset but I’m losing my runway. Got any suggestions?

Down and Out