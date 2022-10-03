My husband of 20 years and I have agreed on most major decisions regarding how our relationship supports both of us fairly.

We both work, except for when I had maternity leave for our two sons and a daughter, whom we love dearly.

It’s been a busy life of kids’ education needs, sports, musical interests, etc. Also, my husband must sometimes travel for work, and I’ve willingly picked up “his” tasks.

But now I’ve introduced an added change of my own: I want to return to graduate school and increase my knowledge in my particular occupation. My husband thinks that’ll push the family into changing routines e.g., who cooks/cleans when, who drives the youngest to their special activities, etc.

Yes, we’ll all have to make some adjustments, but I believe that’s part of our family commitment. The kids have firm schedules, but the eldest son can now drive when needed, and the other two mostly bike everywhere.

Also, my husband and I can rotate preparing/freezing easily-ready meals, together with the kids on a weekend day. There can also be a cleanup rotation for the kids and us.

I’m approaching 50, have loved my work, but feel that more knowledge through achieving a Master’s degree in community-based changes, will provide more to offer my clients and the whole field.

My husband has responded that he’ll feel lonely when I’m studying at night. Your thoughts, please.

Relationship Conflict