I was engaged for six and a half years. He broke my heart several times. I put up with his constant mood swings.

Last year I became pregnant. We’re both 47 and both already had kids. But we agreed it was good.

We didn’t live together. He always had excuses.

Just before my scheduled delivery date I wasn’t feeling well. I was heart-broken to learn there was no heartbeat. I left him messages and sent texts.

I had to give birth to my dead daughter. Meanwhile, my fiancé blocked me and cancelled my phone.

He told our friends that I faked it and left him. Once-close friends and his family wanted to see a death certificate. Not one asked how I was or visited me in the hospital.

Am I justified not giving in and showing them the death certificate? He already moved on three days after our daughter’s death and his actions.

I’m having a hard time because I still love a man who never loved me, but I do see now that with his lies and cheating I lost myself for a long time.

I think showing them proof won't make a difference. Is it okay to just let them say what they want?

Devastated