I’m a sophomore in high school wondering what I should do about this guy I’ve been dating for almost three months now.

Before, we were friends for two years. During then, he dated a girl for eight months - a huge-deal relationship that everyone knew about.

When we started dating, it was already a huge risk about what everyone would think because the girl’s still in love with him and a controlling “crazy ex-girlfriend.”

So we decided to only tell our closest friends and no one’s found out. But he periodically compares me to his ex and says she was better at making him feel better and that she’d do sexual things with him.

But I can’t do them due to past trauma (which he doesn’t know about it).

He’d said he’d be moving to Spain and we agreed to do long-distance or at least try, but I discovered that he’d told his ex he was leaving and didn’t want to be on bad terms, which is fine.

But he told her before even telling me, though he still blocks her. Then I started hearing that he met up with her and said he’d be a good boyfriend.

When I confronted him, he denied it and said it was because the guy who told me this has problems with him.

But I started hearing again that they’d gone out, but this time it’s from a guy who’s close to him and his best friend also said I’m right.

When I confronted him again he acted annoyed and talked rudely with me, and eventually said his ex-girlfriend did call him and she was crying, telling him to unblock her, so he did.

Then, when he went out, she happened to be there but they didn’t even talk.

I don’t want to look stupid and my friends who know think I should break up, but I don’t know what to do. I don’t want to decide on impulse and rumours, but also don’t want to look stupid.

I don’t have time to deal with cheating right now in my life. What do you think about this?

High School Romance