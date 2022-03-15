I’ve been dating a man who was widowed four years ago. A mutual acquaintance introduced us eight months ago. I’m the first woman he’s been with since his wife of 29 years passed.

They have two adult children, a son and a daughter. He’s 56. I’m divorced, 35, and have no children.

He’s a very thoughtful person who admitted to feeling “awkward” about the dating process…e.g. whether to hold hands when walking together (we now do this), and when to hug before going to our separate homes (we now do this too).

Things seemed to progress naturally. Early on, he described his late wife to me - her background, their meeting at work, starting a family, buying their first home, etc. He also explained her illness and how it progressed.

He slept over that night and cried in my arms. We didn’t have sex… he said he wanted the first time to be our own special beginning.

I know it’s early to predict the future but I do know that I love him and believe he loves me. However, some things worry me.

There are still photos of his wife, and of them together everywhere in his house. The only place without a “couples” photo, is in his bedroom.

He removed them after we became intimate and I’d started occasionally sleeping over there if it was more convenient.

But what worries me more is what seems like a small thing but feels big.

He’s kept her scarves on a hanger in his closet. They’re mostly small, ones she regularly wore at her neck (in every photo) and some large scarves that she’d draped over her shoulders. To me, it’s like they’re a statement that she’s still there.

I know it sounds crazy. Am I jealous of a woman who died (too young!) of cancer? Is the man I love still missing her too much to be fully committed to me? Can I ever get rid of those scarves?

I want this relationship to last, but only with two of us in it. Is it too soon to ask where we’re heading?

His Loss, My Love