For three months I’ve been involved with a man online.

It started when he asked me to be his friend on Facebook.

He said that he was a mutual friend of one of my long-time friends so I accepted his request.

I later learned that my friend didn’t know him but this man followed my friend on Facebook so I thought it was all okay.

I believed that my friend simply forgot who he was.

After constant contact day and night our friendship grew very quickly from nice friendly messages, into loving messages.

I truly believed it was all real until I realized that it was nothing but a romance scam. He got very upset with me and said it was all over because I wouldn't send my personal information via a link that he’d sent me.

I realized then that he was using someone's identity and I was being scammed. I feel so stupid and ashamed that I let this continue for so long.

Even though he’s stopped messaging me I cannot stop searching to see if he’s come back. I just can't seem to let it all go.

How do I really move on from this and will I ever forget it happened? Advice would be appreciated.

Scammed and Hurting