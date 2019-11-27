I’ve recently been feeling anxiety about my past decisions regarding my mother.

When I was young, she was an amazing mother, always working hard to provide for my siblings and me.

But things went downhill. She began drinking heavily and wasn’t able to hold a job.

She’d be gone for days, leaving me to care for my siblings.

She often got verbally/physically abusive. When I turned 17, she kicked me out of the house. Children’s Protective Services got involved and my siblings were removed from the home into my care.

Throughout, I struggled to maintain a relationship with her, hoping she’d eventually realize that her drinking needed to stop.

I reached a breaking point for me and cut contact with her for my own mental health.

Years later, I’m now grown and married with a child. It pains me that she wasn't a part of my major milestones, as I’d dreamed she’d be when I was young.

I’ve recently heard that she’s attended court-ordered rehabilitation multiple times for her drinking, since we last spoke.

I miss our old connection but fear that again I’ll be let down and see that she hasn’t really changed.

I’m wondering whether I should reach out and see if she’s changed her ways. Or, should I continue as is and not concern myself with old hopes?

Missing My “Lost” Mother