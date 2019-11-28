My cousin’s husband is cheating on her and she has no idea.

He and I have been close friends since university days and the years since. I’m the one who introduced him to my cousin. (She and I grew up in a close extended family).

Initially, I only knew that he’d started to travel more for work. Over a lunch together a month ago, he casually mentioned that he’d met a work colleague at an off-site company meeting and she was “a firecracker.”

I didn’t think about it then, assuming he meant she was great at her job and good for the company.

Maybe because I didn’t react, he then felt free to mention her again the next time we talked on the phone. He said that they were going to meet again in the near future.

I still thought it was business-related. But the third time this woman’s name came up was over drinks one recent evening, at my place.

He took me aside and said he was soon going on a Las Vegas getaway, supposedly with guys from work, but actually with this woman.

I almost choked on my drink.

I couldn’t believe he’d tell me this in my home, with both our wives just one room away, and knowing that I’m a first-cousin to the woman he’s telling lies to while having an affair.

I feel sick about it, and stumped about what to do.

If I tell my cousin, she may hate me as the messenger of horrible news. She may insist on a divorce that’ll break up their family which includes two children under age eight.

But if I don’t tell her, it feels like I’m giving him a license to cheat. She’ll then hate me if she ever discovers he’s cheating, and learns that I knew.

Is there any way to handle an information bomb without hurting everyone?

Cousin in the Middle