I’ve been in a relationship for 22 years, married for 12. We’ve had many difficult situations.

I’ve been holding a grudge for many years.

My husband is temperamental, always right, doesn’t like compromise, is insecure and very jealous.

And he treats all our children differently.

He’s like a detective when anyone wants to do anything without him or his opinion. Usually, we don’t go anywhere or we lie and not let him find out what we’re doing.

I’ve been getting counselling for a couple of years and had decided to end the marriage last January. He refused to leave.

He started some counselling and I’ve seen some changes but then I see slip-ups.

When I was determined that it was over, I decided that if someone else came into my life, I’d see where things might go.

I met another man online. Now I don’t know what to do.

I’m trying to find the good and see the changes in my husband but wonder if it’s worth it. Or should I move forward with a new relationship?

It’s scary to think of starting something new when I’ve never met the man in person yet.

How can I throw away 22 years for the Unknown? But what if this new mystery man is the missing piece to my puzzle and what I’ve been searching for?

If I decide to give it a try again with my husband, how do I end it with the online man?

Bad Past vs. Unknown Future