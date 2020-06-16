I’m a 23-year-old female who feels that the pandemic has changed my life.

I’ve been with my boyfriend since late high school. In university, we shared a flat with another student couple, and it was terrific fun! We studied only when necessary.

My boyfriend believed that his parents’ lifestyle was ideal. His dad’s held the same job for 20 years. His mom raised their kids and volunteered in the community.

This “ideal life” view made me uneasy but he understood that I was more of a free spirit.

Then came the lockdown orders, the end of classes and no graduation. We each had to go home to our own parents.

I lost my independence, but gained time to think about different possibilities.

My boyfriend was the best guy I could’ve been with at school. But when I suggested that we consider living in France for a while after the pandemic, he simply said it was not his interest.

At home, I’ve asked my parents a lot about their lives. Mom had two kids, then took night classes towards her social work degree. Dad had to feed, bathe and stay home with us.

He’d recount growing up in a different country and culture, describing a larger world than we could imagine.

Together, they’ve handled the lockdown restrictions, acting as a team doing whatever’s needed and whatever helps the most people survive COVID-19 and also revive the economy.

I now know that I, too, want to live with meaningful goals, and the kind of experiences that’ll broaden my mind and understanding of our world.

I must resume studies toward a solid degree that’s useful in many circumstances and places.

Am I being unfair to my boyfriend for not wanting to move back together when it’s allowed, and look for “secure” jobs?

Changed Plans