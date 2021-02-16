When the pandemic first hit, a very close friend/neighbour overreacted. Groceries had to be sanitized in the garage, clothes changed upon entering the house and our morning coffee meetings discontinued (though outside and socially distanced).

I wasn’t allowed into her house despite my being in total isolation.

When she accidentally mentioned a friend, who’d been over for dinner, she quickly added that it’d been on the patio with everyone six feet apart.

Before Christmas she announced that she and her husband were going to their winter home in Florida.

When I questioned the wisdom of her decision, she said it made no difference where you isolate, and they weren't spending the winter here.

Since going south she’s posted photos of them attending outdoor functions and has told people that they’re going for their COVID-19 vaccinations because they can get them in Florida.

I’m angry and hurt that this couple cares only for themselves and is inconsiderate of those they may infect upon their return.

How do I tell them that I can no longer be friends with them?

Beyond Acceptance