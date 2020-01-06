I’ve been friends with another woman for six years, our children grew up together. Our husbands play hockey together.

She’s very image-conscious, and I’m not. But it didn’t matter for a few years.

More recently, she’s distanced from me, which I accepted. I’m busy working, she’s active socially.

What bothers me now is that, when we do get together, she plays the role of the “star.”

Even for the hockey team’s holiday get-together, she dressed extravagantly. She went to each of the wives to chat, as if she were the hostess, but avoided me.

She’s showy about her possessions, and is always talking about her next purchase.

I sound like I don’t like her at all, but that’s not entirely true as I do like her sons, and they’re still good kids and important friends of my daughter and son.

I feel that, as a parent of such children, she has some good qualities.

Also, since we’re busy in different ways, I’d be happy enough with just some pleasant vibes between us when our families are together.

What can I do to get our friendship on a better footing?

Distanced by the Star