I’m happily married to a man I adore. He’s a lovely person and a wonderful husband. He’s also incredibly handsome. One of his good friends is also married and we couples hang out often together. His wife and I have become very close friends.

Neither of them is particularly good looking, but they are lovely people, and we don’t care. I only mention it because they are always commenting on how good looking we both are, but especially my husband.

Recently, I was away on a business trip, and my husband told me they had invited him over for dinner. I was happy for him that he had something to do while I was out of town. He called me several hours later and told me that the dinner was absurd and now he doesn’t know what to do.

Apparently, they had served all foods considered aphrodisiacs: the meal started off with wine and oysters, there was an avocado salad, asparagus, and dessert consisted of a chocolate almond cake and coffee. My husband only found out about the background to the foods while they were being served because the other couple told him. They then started fooling around in front of him and tried to get him to join in.

In other words, they were hoping to engage my husband in a threesome. He managed to escape unscathed, but he’s completely shaken up by the whole event. I returned home the next day and found him in shock. He can’t understand why his friend would do that to him. He’s not even flattered by it because he says it was quite aggressive, and to him, out of nowhere.

Now we don’t know what to say or how to act with this couple.

Threes aren’t for everyone