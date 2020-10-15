My brother’s girlfriend has been my best friend since we were 14.

He was 17 and wouldn’t date her. But she was always around. By 20, he took her for granted, which she accepted, even when I knew he went out with his boyfriends drinking and picking up girls. But I said nothing.

He got a good job and at 24 was making decent money, so she wanted to get married. He let her dream of it, then one day he just disappeared.

He sent my parents a message that he was okay, not to worry. He didn’t contact anyone else. My best friend was relieved he was okay and said he’d come back to her.

My older brother did a search and discovered he’d had a baby with another woman. I let him tell my friend because I couldn’t.

My question: There’s a baby boy related to us living not far away, who we don’t know.

I’m feeling a need to be that baby’s aunt. I found the mother’s number and called her.

She’s a single mom, and said she loves my brother but knows he’s not going to live with her, so she welcomes anyone who’s family to her son.

Am I being a horrible friend to the woman my brother’s abandoned, if I visit this baby and his mom? Do I tell my friend?

Aunt or Best Friend?