I met my soon-to-be boyfriend when he was delivering pizzas. He got the message when I’d ordered from his service for three days in a row.

We fell in love, and I urged him to go back to school so he could later get a better-paying job. He studied music and became a private piano/guitar teacher and was quite good at it.

We got married. But he decided against my suggestion of expanding to a business that managed music teachers and created franchises.

I realized he was never going to be able to support a family on his own.

So, I started a business producing custom invitations for big-splash weddings which also led to event planning for corporations.

I earned enough to buy us a house suitable for us and the two children. It was a busy, productive time and I thought we were set for years ahead.

But, 18 months later, I discovered that my husband had been teaching more than music at the home of a divorced woman.

We’re divorced now, supposedly co-parenting, but my ex hasn’t changed. He’s late for picking up the kids and for returning them, also changes arrangements at the last minute.

He knows these delays affect my commitments to the few clients I still have during this pandemic.

He’s always angry with me, though I’m the one who begged for marriage counselling together, which he refused.

He also blames me for “choosing” a job track for each of us that’s producing far less income since COVID-19 appeared.

I still wanted our marriage to work. He just wanted it to end.

How can couples at permanent odds help their children still feel loved by us both? How likely are their future relationships to be fraught with fighting when that’s what they mostly see from us?

Divorced and Worried