A couple years ago, I fell in love with a man who then dumped me after a short camping trip. I was older than him; we’re both seniors. I’d never done wilderness camping and knocked myself out. Soon after our return, I received a breakup message.

We’ve been off and on ever since. He returns and I keep taking him back. A dear girlfriend trained in psychology worried that I kept accepting him because I don't feel worthy.

I had a very abusive childhood but also a very successful career. I left my alcoholic husband at age 70. My girlfriend worried that I was constantly hurting myself.

She realized that I was bothered by the illogical fact of my accepting this relationship. She said she realized that I don't want a committed relationship.

True. I now don't want to live with a man or ever remarry.

This man is commitment-shy. I love the relationship and the sex, but I'd never live with him full-time. We’re too much alike: He’s super organized, definite in what he does and doesn't do. Then I get pushy, make expectations, and he backs away.

I returned to him knowing he'd never fall in love with me or want to move in with me.

In my 73 years, I've been intimate with four men and I was married to two of them. I love sleeping with this man who once dumped me, because I know he’ll leave the next morning.

I like living alone. After my first husband cheated, I met my second husband almost immediately, was with him for four decades until I lived alone.

With the “wilderness man,” I like doing chores and cooking together, talking, fishing, etc., but never more than two days’ at a time.

So, I’m living a very nice life with many girlfriends, leadership positions in the community and finally understanding why I return to this gorgeous man who satisfies me in every way but who’ll probably never commit to me or anyone else.

I realize now that I don't really want advice. I've finally figured this out myself!

Happy On My Own