My daughter, 19, is working at a wilderness camp as a senior counsellor responsible for early-teenage girls. She has long talked of wanting a social work-related career.

Her boyfriend of three years is at the same camp, with senior responsibilities for similar-age boys.

My daughter writes me about the great times when the staff get together. She and her boyfriend are among several other “long-term couples.”

She’s recently mentioned making a change to her current first-year admission to the university that had been her first choice.

She’s now suggesting that she reapply to the same university as her boyfriend.

My husband and I are concerned that, when she’ll need to learn to manage the expectations of higher education, she’ll be focused more on her relationship.

Most parents who have “been there” regarding first-year students, say that, unless your “freshman” child is unusually devoted to their studies, there’s “a lot of fun, drinking, and partying.”

We want our daughter to be happy and pursuing all the opportunities for her own goals within her chosen field of study.

But I fear that changing schools for the sake of a still-young relationship, and relying on that connection to last, can be a terrible mistake.

What if he breaks up with her for his own reasons? There’s been no formal commitment between them beyond hanging out together... until now, when she’s got her mind on him more than on her own future.

Important Advice Needed