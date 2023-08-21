My father-in-law isn’t talking to me anymore. He’s a grumpy old man, set in his ways, who doesn’t take kindly to any form of disagreement or argumentative conversation. He has some health issues and, after discussing with my wife, who is his daughter, I suggested he go talk to a doctor. He became furious with me, turned beet red, and told me to leave the house and never come back. Ironically, we were at my house when this occurred, which made him even angrier, and he stormed out. I’m fine with him venting his anger out at me. It’s not the first time. But I’m not fine with him taking it out on my wife. She adores him and they have a warm, loving relationship. Not anymore. He won’t speak to her, take her calls, or even answer the door when she tried to go over and talk to him. He won’t even talk to our children: our son, 14, and our daughter, 10, whom he dotes on. They’re so upset and don’t understand why he won’t speak to them. What do I do? Family Feud

You and your wife need to speak with your father-in-law, softly and calmly even if he lashes out. You didn’t mention a wife, or your mother-in-law so I’m assuming he’s alone. Getting old isn’t fun or easy for many people, especially without a partner. Your father-in-law should definitely go see a doctor and find out about his health. But he’s probably scared, so he’s lashing out hoping he’ll make you – and whatever it is – go away. But it won’t, and he also knows that. Show him your love and support by getting through his wall of fear. And don’t give in to him, for the sake of his health, and your children’s emotional well-being.

