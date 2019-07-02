I’m in a lesbian relationship that I jumped into quickly. I first met my girlfriend as a friend. We were roommates in the military. She had boyfriends.

When we reconnected, I expressed my secret crush and feelings I had for her. She was in divinity school then.

I visited her and moved to her location six months later. Within months, we were arguing. I started talking with a woman at work and had an emotional affair. When my girlfriend found out, I ended it.

For six years since then, we’ve been arguing. I feel she’s been emotionally abusive, getting mad at the smallest things, and mentioning how, if she were married to a man… etc.

We went to counseling but after 30 minutes, she disagreed with something I said, walked out, and left me stranded.

We haven’t had sex in seven years. She’s torn between her mother’s feelings about our relationship, her religion, and possibly her not being gay.

I accepted the no sex because I love our friendship but she’s constantly saying that we’re in a relationship. I love her but don’t feel connected to her.

I’d love for us to work it out. I’m not sexually interested after so long, though we sleep in the same bed.

Being at home is sometimes awkward. Our lives are very boring. We don’t have many friends and some say it’s because of how she makes them feel. She can be controlling, and I allow it. I sometimes feel like I’m her child.

Can You Help Me?