My friend is jealous of everyone, probably even me even though she says she’s not. But she’s jealous of weird things because she doesn’t need anything, or not have anything.

I met her in first year university; we shared a bathroom. Her room was totally decked out with everything brand-new. Her dad even switched her overhead room light to a pink chandelier (not a proper one, but still). Her parents paid for a cleaning service once every other week, as opposed to the rest of us who got generic room cleaning monthly.

She went home whenever there was any “reason,” from an actual school holiday, such as Thanksgiving, to her little brother’s birthday; and ordered Uber Eats more than anyone I knew. No shortage of expenses paid.

So, money can’t be the issue because she’s never had to work or pay for anything on her own and she has a very sweet life. She’s not that smart, but she works hard in school and gets pretty good grades, so academics shouldn’t be an issue.

And she has plenty of friends, boys and girls, and is always invited out to fun stuff – so she can’t be jealous of someone else’s popularity.

But she is jealous of everything I’ve mentioned. She’ll tell me, “Suzie has the nicest car. I’m so jealous; I wish I had that car.” Or, “Maddy went to that party last night and I’m so jealous because she said it was awesome.”

I don’t understand it and I also don’t know what to say. I don’t have half of what she has – in any area. I’m not sure why she’s complaining to me!

Jealous Jane