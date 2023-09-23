My daughter is getting divorced. It’s her choice but I feel that she has no idea of what this can mean for her own future, and for her two young sons, ages 10 and 12.

Her husband is a nice, outgoing guy, friendly and respectful with me, my wife, and with our own aging parents. No one in the family can actually understand what “went wrong,” which is all my daughter will say about her reasons for ending the marriage.

Both my daughter and her husband work at decent jobs. And both have their own favourite activities: our daughter is very musical and has joined a choir she attends weekly, and her husband is a sports fan who watches a lot of soccer games and major sports events.

To me, their relationship seemed ideal - both earning enough money to sustain a modest town house, and have enough freedom for each to pursue some special interests.

Also, I can’t imagine how sad their sons will feel if the divorce interferes with seeing their father not only when he’s out with friends. But worse, the kids coming home daily to the reality of their father not living there and more.

What feels terrible is that my wife and I have no idea of what’s “the problem.” Just for example, if our son-in-law has cheated on our daughter, we’d at least understand her pain and anger. We’d encourage them both to get professional marriage counselling about it.

But we’re being told nothing. How do we handle this change in our normally-close family?

In the Dark