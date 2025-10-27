My sister is afraid of her own shadow. No matter what anyone suggests as an activity, she can create a fearful anxiety-provoking scenario. Clubbing on a Saturday night? Someone will get too drunk and throw up on her. Tickets to a concert? The audience will become unruly, and she’ll get trampled in the chaos. Sunday afternoon movie? The theatre will catch fire, and she won’t make it to the exit. When we’re at home, she’s fun, funny and very chatty. She has lots of friends from school and her part-time job teaching dance. And she is always getting invited out, though she rarely says yes. How can I get her to bring her inside personality out? Party Sister

All the activities that you described that give your sister anxiety include large groups of strangers. You then shared that at home, she’s fun and full of personality. Isn’t it obvious that your sister just doesn’t like to be in crowds? I’m not diagnosing, but it certainly sounds as though she might suffer from enoclophobia (fear of large crowds) or agoraphobia (fear of situations where escape may be difficult), or both. I feel for her. Instead of pushing her to do something that may provoke a panic attack, find other ways to enjoy your time together.

I can’t be specific about the job that my husband is involved in, because it’s so unique that people will know who I am. My problem is that in his job, there is a smell associated that permeates everything. The smell is so strong that it clings to his clothing, his hair and even his skin. I was surprised to even catch a whiff when he opened his laptop in the living room the other day. This particular smell is not one that people would want in their home 24/7. And it affects our children. Their friends don’t want to come over and their parents don’t want them over because then they return home smelling of this particular odour. My husband makes a good living, and we have a good life thanks to his income. But I feel as though I’m reaching my limit with my whole life smelling like this. It’s upsetting me and the children. What can I do? Stinky Hubby

This is tricky because if the smell is that strong, then I assume it’s in his car as well. Do you have a door directly to your basement? Could your husband enter through this door, immediately shower and change into his indoor clothing? Perhaps he could even keep a few key pieces of his wardrobe down there, so his outdoor clothing never comes upstairs, never bringing the lingering scent into your living space. There are numerous odour eating products on the market that you could place in key areas around your home to catch the last of his smell. In non-inclement weather, he could leave his car windows open to alleviate some of the smell in there. And only he uses that car. The children never go in that car, nor do you. These are just some ideas that could help with the smell. However, if the smell is something that is negatively affecting your life so badly, perhaps it’s time for your husband to find another line of work.

How do I get my 10-year-old to stop swearing? Foul language

First, try incentive. Such as, if you can refrain from swearing all day today, you can stay up 30 minutes longer to watch TV – or whatever is appealing to him. You can create bigger and bigger incentives. If that doesn’t work, you could have a swear jar, where he has to put in a dollar every time he uses foul language. If he doesn’t have any money, then use something else as currency.

FEEDBACK Regarding too much breast at a dental office (July 31): Reader – “As a female dental specialist, I feel compelled to weigh in. Wearing a low-cut shirt is not professional attire for a female dentist, but that's just my opinion. In the dentist's defence, perhaps she didn't realize how much of her chest was revealed when working on the patient. She may not realize another staff member hugged the patient (also inappropriate in my opinion). However, I don't agree with your response. “I think the patient should have explained the reason for his discomfort, and his dentist should have contacted the specialist (on his behalf) and shared why the patient wanted to go elsewhere. All dentists want their patients to feel comfortable in how they are treated, and this would be valuable feedback, particularly if this wasn't an isolated case in that office.”