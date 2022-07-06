I have a lot to look forward to. My wife was sent to me from heaven and will be retiring with me next month. We’re having a new home under construction in the country which we’ll be moving to in August.

I’ll be 80 in October and as time passes, I’ve become increasingly depressed, losing interest in everything I’ve highly valued all my life.

For some people, age markers loom large (see my May 24 column). Recently, a man wrote me that despite being in good health and, similar to you, enjoying a good life, he decided at 75 that “80 is enough” and he should arrange for his death. Meanwhile, his wife and adult children disagreed and considered it a wrong-headed choice.

He’s not clear about why he’s chosen 80, other than mentioning anxieties about what could/might happen by that time.

But I can tell you this: The age at which my father died, haunted me for several years as I approached that number. I had none of my father’s serious health issues, yet I worried till the imagined “threat” passed.

Sometimes, we’re stuck in our own manufactured scenarios.

You say you’re depressed, and acknowledge that you don’t know why. But there’s a reason somewhere, waiting to be discovered.

Often, in my columns, I suggest that the search for an answer start with a medical check. There are many possible reasons why depression dominates our moods, even from lacks in our overall nutrition.

In a relationship column, it’s not uncommon for me and other advisors too, to suggest a medical checkup. If it provides no clues, then nutritional or medication needs can be checked. And fitness levels may also be suggested, in the hopes that physical activity brings an energy boost and more positive outlook.

Also, advice-givers, me included, often turn to suggesting counselling. A practicing professional therapist can ask direct questions and build a patient-therapist relationship.

Counselling is a process. It requires the person to commit to it, respond to it, and in the case of private practitioners, to pay for it.

I’d very much like for you to not be depressed, and I know it’s hard to just lift that cloud from your thoughts and feelings. But there are logical steps you can take towards learning why you’re so sad.

Enlist your loving wife in the process. Talk together about all the good things in your life. Try something new together - e.g., travel somewhere different from your usual choices, take up hiking in the country around your new home, plant a garden.