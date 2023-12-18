My uncle and his two daughters have stopped speaking to me, and I don’t know what to do. His wife, my cousins’ mother, recently died from a fast-growing, misdiagnosed tumor. I didn’t know she was sick until she was palliative.

I graduated university in the spring and went travelling with a few friends. Our itinerary was extensive, exotic and once-in-a-lifetime kind of stuff. I was in good touch with my own parents and siblings, but not that much with my extended family. I posted often on social media to keep those who cared abreast of my adventures.

My mom was instructed by the family not to tell me when my aunt first got sick. It was serious but they were misled to believe it was not as serious as it actually was. I didn’t rush home. No one suggested it was necessary.

By the time I learned the truth, my aunt was taking her last breaths,and I couldn’t have made it home in time. I’m heartbroken that I didn’t get to say goodbye.

My trip was supposed to end a week after she died, and after speaking to my parents, and my cousin – the brother of my other two cousins – they insisted I see it through to the end. Logistically, it also took two days to get home due to an unforeseen diversion.

My first stop after hugging my parents was to my cousins’ home. To our shock, they refused to let me in, yelled at my mother for bringing me over, and when their brother chimed in, they asked him to leave (he doesn’t live there).

What did I do wrong and how can I fix this?

Devastated cousin