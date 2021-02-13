Why can’t my wife remember what I like in bed?

I love and respect her very much. When we met twelve years ago, she’d just finished a sexless relationship and told me all the things she’d love to do - e.g., positions, buying a yoga couch, wearing nice underwear and high heels!

I thought I’d hit the jackpot, having been in a similar marriage myself, 10 years previous. But when still in the honeymoon period, she said she didn't think she could keep up with our having sex most nights, both initiating it.

We were in our mid-to-late 40s, I thought it was okay to slow down to once or twice a week. I’m not over-sexed, just learning how to please her. But even I wasn’t going to be able to do this every night.

I then asked if she’d sometimes wear stockings and high heels in bed for me, as she’d once mentioned.

She agreed at first. But then she’d forget! I’d remind her every four or five months, to take that initiative.

I still find my wife attractive and very sexy; I treat her like a lady. I dress up to take her out, keep myself clean.

She works hard, as do I. I have two jobs but I’m NOT expecting her to be ever grateful and fulfill my every need.

I’d just like her to remember that I have feelings, desires, and some things that I like even though we’re now 11 years older!

We currently have sex once a week, sometimes only once a month, mostly in the missionary position. I always try to give her pleasure first.

Over a year ago, she gave me several pairs of stockings for Christmas but it wasn’t until my birthday two months later when she wore them for me! And not for 10 months since.

I’ve suggested we try therapy to talk about anything and everything. We’ve brought books to read together but didn’t. I’ve concluded that my wish is never again going to happen.

I’m writing to just understand her. And why she doesn't remember what I like. I love and care for her very much.

Not Sexist