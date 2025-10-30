My two best friends have very wealthy parents, who are both kind and generous with their children. One friend had a car bought for her when she turned 18; the other took her mom’s car when her mom got a new one, but her parents pay her insurance and give her a credit card just for gas. In turn, both girls always offer to drive, no matter where we’re going and never ask me to help pay for gas. We’re in our last year at university and my uncle just offered to sell me his car, which is old, but still works great, and has very few kilometres on it. I’d have to dig into my savings, and then I’d have to pay for my own insurance and my own gas. I don’t really want to because I don’t really need a car at this point, but my parents are pushing me to do it. It IS a great deal, but. What do you suggest? Car expenses

I need way more information than this to give you helpful advice. However, if your parents are pushing the purchase because they see what a great deal it is, and you’re hesitant because you don’t see the need, perhaps you can come up with a compromise. Do you have other siblings who could benefit from this vehicle? Do your parents have somewhere they could store the car for you until you need it? Would they be willing to purchase it now and then when you do need it, you could purchase it from them? These are just a few options that come to mind. Cars are a big expense, that include the purchase, the insurance, gas, parking and any repairs and maintenance. If you don’t have the money right now, or the need, don’t do it.

Twice recently, my sister has downloaded apps that promise to save her money, but first, she must pay them. I have tried to explain to her that any company that charges you to save you money isn’t legit. I’ve also Googled both the apps she mentioned, and all the comments are negative and say they’re a scam. I’ve tried to explain to her that any time she’s interested in an app, a service, or a product, it’s easy to Google the item and read the reviews. If every review is negative, give it a pass. It’s not rocket science. But she doesn’t listen, then finds herself the victim of yet another crappy purchase, which often forces her to change her passwords and/or get new credit cards and debit cards. How can I get this though her head? Worried Sis

Your sister sounds as though she’s in a bit of financial insecurity. Instead of admonishing her for her mistakes, perhaps you could take the time to help her with her finances. Help her see her income versus her outlay, and where she can make changes that will lessen her expenses. Start with the basics and go through her credit card bills. She may have direct debits on there that she’s unaware of. Maybe she needs to downsize her house/apartment. Same goes for her transportation. Go through her phone – with her permission – and delete apps that cost money. Easy savings happen when you stop buying coffee and food outside of the house and make your own. Help her create a budget and give her incentive. For example, if she sticks to her plan for one month, you’ll take her out to her favourite restaurant. Or whatever works. And if that doesn’t help, set her up with a financial planner.

FEEDBACK Regarding the canvassers (Aug. 4): Reader – “Who are the idiots who write these scripts? Don’t knock on my door and ask me, in a faux-cheery and overly familiar voice, ‘And how are you today?’ You have NO IDEA what’s happening in my life. Maybe someone close to me just passed, maybe I’ve just lost my job — or maybe I’m just busy! I’m always tempted to reply, whether it’s at the door or on the phone, ‘Well, my hemorrhoids are burning something awful but at least I’m over the diarrhea. How’s it hangin’ with you?”’ “I once went door-to-door with a petition to have a laneway named for my father. My opening line was, ‘I’m sorry to bother you…’ That showed that I recognized that the resident was probably busy and didn’t have time to waste with a stranger.”

Lisi – Great opening line! Maybe the writer could try it.