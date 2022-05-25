I was 19 when I met my future husband. He was everything I wasn’t - self-confident and cool. He was 24, claiming to show me “what life is all about.”

I was smitten, but my father said I was too young for such intense dating. So, I started sneaking out before my father arrived home from work... cheerily telling my mother I was going to a girlfriend’s house, a movie, or studying with someone to get into a college course.

The lies worked. Six months later, I was engaged with a modest ring on my finger and beaming happily. My father said he “hoped it’ll be alright.” My fiancée said we must marry immediately so my father couldn’t break us up.

Three months later, I was back home with a black eye.

I lied that I’d bumped into a door when I awoke in the night, so my soon-to-be ex wouldn’t be charged with physical assault. My father feared that otherwise, he’d stalk me forever after!

A lawyer helped me get a quick divorce and I moved far east across the country to relatives I’d never met before. I wasn’t easily traced.

My new-found protectors also made sure that I left no trail - they “lent” me a car registered in their family name, took me to counselling where I learned more than I’d ever known about myself, and got me a job within the family.

I had a new life! Two years later, I was introduced to a man and my life started to become “normal.” Within the next years, I had a new married name, gave birth to two daughters and later a son, worked part-time and thanked my parents profusely for all they did to help me.

It Can Happen to You Too