I’m a woman who’d been married for 13 years, and divorced three years ago, after discovering my husband was cheating with another woman.

My problem isn’t with “losing” him, but with the loss of the close relationship I had with my young daughter who was 12 when he left our home.

She was a happy, secure adolescent who adored both her parents, and by 15 has become distant and judgemental of me. She’s said outright that I must’ve been at fault in the marriage and that’s what made him leave.

Now, my daughter barely talks to me when we’re both at home, walks away when I try to engage her in a conversation about her friends and school... even about what she’d like for dinner.

From the first that I became aware of her father’s relationship, I didn’t speak of it to her, never fought nor cried when she was around.

I’d felt a problem in our marriage for the previous year (late hours at work, his increasingly detached attitude towards me, and far less sex) before the reality became clear.

I saw a lawyer and learned what was involved in a divorce, and privately felt that it was better now than later, especially for our child’s adjustment.

When I told my husband that I was aware of his affair, and wouldn’t fight with him over it, he quickly started divorce proceedings and moved to the condo he’s now sharing with his girlfriend.

My daughter delights in telling me about her in glowing terms, and visits their place whenever she’s invited. I tell myself that’s better than youngsters who hate the parent who leaves, and refuse to adjust to the new step-mom or step-dad.

My ex takes advantage of our daughter’s belief that I’m somehow the “bad guy” in our divorce. I heard from a once-close sister-in-law that his whole family supports the false story that I was wrapped up in my own career, and neglected him.

I don’t care what he tells his girlfriend or their friends (he’s dropped many we had before the divorce). But I can’t understand why he doesn’t realize how harmful it can be to my daughter’s self-worth and security to be turned against a mother who purposefully ripped her parents and once-happy home apart.

What can I do to help her adjust to our divorce as a mutual decision, without laying blame?

Worried Mother/Detached Daughter