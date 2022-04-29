Our only daughter got married almost two weeks ago. I’m still basking in the glow of her beauty in her white gown (re-styled from my own of 24 years ago!) and the love she and her groom so visibly share, thanking both sets of parents profusely and visiting/thanking each guest there.

But one of those stops went flat, when they encountered a guest neither of them knew and who hadn’t been invited.

We’re not wealthy people, nor are the groom’s parents. Together, we shared the costs of the rented venue, the reception and light dinner, being economical while very welcoming to the guests.

Our bride and groom are both working and have future prospects, but also couldn’t have afforded a larger wedding. So, a few days of honeymoon later at a local hotel, they checked with friends, and learned who was the mystery guest.

A work-friend of the groom and his wife, brought along the wife’s sister, who’d never met either of the bride and groom. She lives in our same city, so hadn’t been an out-of-town visitor whom they couldn’t leave alone. When the groom casually inquired why they brought her, he was told, “She heard about the wedding and wanted to go.”

I realize there’s nothing we can do about that now. Neither parent wants to make a big deal about this and tarnish the joy of our recent event.

But I’m very curious what your advice would be regarding an uninvited guest. Also, what should people planning a wedding or other celebration do or say, to limit the size of the gathering to what was intended, and also affordable?

Curious Mother-of-the bride