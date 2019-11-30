I’ve been dating a wonderful man for three years. We get along very well, he’s caring, kind, and above all, very honest.

I care for him deeply and enjoy spending time with him, but I’m starting to feel like we’re in different places in our lives.

I’m a single mom, relatively established in my career and earn a decent salary, which allows me to pay all of my bills, take care of my family and still save money.

He’d spent a few years working overseas, and returned a few months before we met.

He’s a hard worker employed by a big company, but often says he’s having difficulty making ends meet.

After paying all of his bills he says he has little left over for “fun.”

I’ve never put much emotional value into money. As long as I have enough to take care of myself and my family, I’m happy.

I was previously married to a man for whom money and possessions were of high importance. I let myself fall into those materialistic trappings at the time.

But once that relationship ended I realized that was not who I was.

There are many things I want to do together in my current relationship - go out to shows, music events, trips - that we often cannot do because my boyfriend doesn’t want to go.

I have no problem paying for the events if I can. For me, the time spent together is more important than the dollars spent on the event.

But I know that it’s an issue for him.

It hurts me to think that I’ll have to share those experiences with someone else because of money.

He does so much for me: he makes me dinners, helps fix things in my home, etc. I want to be able to say that I consider this my way of paying you back.

But I also don’t want to wound his pride, if that’s the issue.

How do I navigate this financial difference that’s affecting us, without making him feel like I’m steam-rolling him and his feelings?

Money and the Relationship