I was in my 30s, a single mother of a seven-year-old son, when recommended to a similar-age widower with a son, five, and daughter, nine-months.

He used to live in a trailer. After we bought a house he was violent to me and my son, who was removed from us by the authorities.

My son was returned, my now-ex was violent again, so he ran far away to his father.

I moved out, and another woman moved in with him. He broke into my apartment and took all my good things. I didn't call police because I feared for my life.

I hired a lawyer. After six years I got a fraction of what the house was worth.

I could only purchase a one-bedroom apartment with a mortgage. My sister reported that my ex bought a suburban house and a work shop from the house money, then lost much of it. He moved overseas.

Now, after 23 years, someone keeps contacting me asking where he is. I don't know and wish I’d never met him.

I wrote so many letters asking who’s harassing me, whether it’s my last work-place or my ex, but no answers.

Meantime, I got cancer (hysterectomy) and suffered a heart attack. I’ve called private investigators and they don't work with these kinds of cases. The police can’t help me. I joined women’s activist groups. No luck yet.

My blood pressure’s always high and I need medication to help me sleep.

What can I do to stop the haters who are harming me?

Harassed and Stressed