My son married a woman he met overseas and eventually moved to her country and a city near where her parents live. She was cool to us from the start but he said we imagined it.

They had a son, we travelled to be with them, but her behaviour was even chillier. Our son said we just didn’t understand her and we should try harder.

Over six years, she’s rarely answered our friendly emails asking about their life and our grandson.

Even our son rarely sent any news of him – but we did get photos of his first birthday, and his outing at two to the zoo.

But when we travelled there to see them with plenty of notice, they were “too busy” for more than two visits, each lasting only one hour.

Now age five, the boy isn’t allowed to see us weekly on FaceTime and Skype as we requested because “it upset him” the one time we tried it.

Our son won’t acknowledge that he’s shut us out or answer why. Our daughter only rarely has contact with him, and also can’t fathom why he’s so uninterested in his own family.

We had a happy home when they were growing up, my daughter assures this is so.

What can we do to have a connection with our grandson? Is there any legal course to pursue to insist on grandparents’ rights?

Devastated Grandparents