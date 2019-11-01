I was experiencing rough times in my long-distance relationship, and met a wonderful woman whose marriage was also having troubles.

I ended the long-distance relationship and started seeing her. She was preparing to leave her husband.

Then I met and became infatuated with another girl.

I told the married woman that we can't be in a relationship anymore. However, it never became “just friends” for us, even though I was dating the new girl. This went on for a year.

Then she had to find somewhere else to live and I suggested we get our own place and live together.

At the same time, I heard from my supposed “friend” that she was pregnant.

I didn't know how she’d handle it when she was still married, and with me now having a live-in girlfriend.

I advised that she have an abortion, which she did. Afterwards, we still continued having relations.

Three years passed and I married my girlfriend, while still seeing my married lover.

She and her husband bought a house, as did me and my wife. Then, my wife gave birth to our child.

My married lover has tried to end our relationship but we turn to each other whenever we have problems in our other relationships.

My wife and I constantly fight about finances. In recent years I’ve felt lonely whenever my lover wouldn’t see me for weeks/months.

My married sex life has been zero since our baby was conceived.

I’m contemplating a separation, with the hope that my lover will, too, so we can be together.

I told her I want to grow old with her, and that my love for my wife is gone.

But I fear being alone and I also have my child, who’s my priority.

I can't be a good father to him if I'm feeling lonely and depressed. What should I do?

My Wife or My Lover?