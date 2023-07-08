I was married for eight years to a man who bought himself a private apartment in another city to which he’d “leave town on business” with another woman. They had this affair for about three years before I discovered the company’s monthly bill for the apartment’s utilities.

When I presented to him the evidence of his affair, he said he thought we could still stay married, because he “loves” me, and it doesn’t make sense to go through the expense of a divorce.

I had to admit that I was otherwise happy with our lifestyle, because I’d actually had a brief fling myself with another man. Also, I enjoy my current lifestyle - the fitness centre I attend three times weekly, a decent job near where we have our marital home, plus shared household expenses where my share is cheaper than his because he earns more than me.

The fact is that I’m pretty comfortable with things as they are. I travel a lot, and I negotiated with him that I have access to the “getaway” apartment that he bought. I understand that this isn’t a plan for everybody’s marriage.... but it works for ours. Also, his affair has since ended.

Now in my early 40s, I’m beginning to worry about the future. My girlfriends tell me, once a cheater, always a cheater. Yet I haven’t had another fling, and have come to like our marital arrangement.

But I’m beginning to feel uncomfortable. My friends point out that I may one day meet someone special instead of still accepting what they call “a second-rate” relationship.

Would I be foolish to leave my husband and a way of life I’m still enjoying, or am I setting myself up for a lonely future?

Too Many in the Marriage