More readers’ accounts regarding cheating and betrayals:

Reader – “I married my husband 13 years ago and was a good stepmother to his son who lived with us. Sadly, my husband was emotionally abusive towards me throughout our marriage.

“He hid money, spent all the money I put in our joint savings, and always cried that he had no money, despite earning $125,000 annually.

“Eventually I discovered that he had a girlfriend, a so-called “friend” with whom he worked out at the gym. She knew he was married.

“One day I accidentally found his bank statement.

“I discovered that he spent over $10,000 of our joint money on in vitro fertilization (IVF) to get his “friend” pregnant.

“He’d wanted me to pay more house bills so he could spend more of his money on her.

“Two days later, he left after I confronted him, and has been at his girlfriend’s since.

“I’ve even discovered that, several years prior, he’d been making plans to spend a night with an old flame.

“I also learned that my stepson knew of his dad's affair. My heart was so broken.

“My husband had been paying all his bills and his now-adult son's bills from our joint savings.

“I’d been the only one putting money in that account bi-weekly, and foolishly not reviewing the account.

“After he left, I discovered there was no more money in our joint savings.

“Meanwhile, he was hiding thousands that his mom apparently gifted him.

“He’d been creating a nest egg for himself and leaving me with nothing.

“Ladies be aware. Read my story and be wise to the possibility that you might be with someone with an agenda from the start.