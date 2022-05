I’m a woman, 37, who should be at the top of my game, but always feel I’m still struggling to rise from the bottom.

I’m married to a good man who loves me. We both adore our eight-year-old daughter. I’ve held a good teaching position since I graduated, and, except for maternity leave/Covid-19/lockdowns, I never missed a day of work and love teaching. But I still never feel that I’m good enough.

You don’t have to suggest therapy. I already know this comes from my father who was “right” about everything.

If I told him something I found interesting, he shot me down saying it never happened, I was wrong, etc.

My two older brothers worked in the family business, and my mother was the bookkeeper, so they all accepted his superiority.

But I had the role of underling, inferior to them all. My mother wasn’t as directly dismissive as my father and brothers, but she’d been put in her place long ago.

I want to raise a confident daughter who’ll find her own path to success - however she defines it. But I’m currently in a slump and need advice to rise out of it.

Never Right