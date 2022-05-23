My partner and I, together a decade, share a house. We both have adult children and sometimes his or mine stay over as we live in another town from them.

Recently, my daughter stayed at our place overnight while I was visiting family in another province. While I was gone, my partner sent her a very inappropriate text that shook my world and hers, too.

He’s never been inappropriate before, has always been good/supportive to my children, and they’ve respected and trusted him.

That’s all gone now. I’m full of anger and angst. My daughter’s acting short with me. I’m considering sending my partner packing.

I love him, but I’ve lost respect for him. The tension in our home is now toxic. We’re sleeping in separate rooms.

I’m afraid my daughter will never visit us or me again. With great distress, she’s told her closest male relative what happened, and he immediately called me with the news while I was away. Imagine my anger and disbelief!

When I arrived home, my partner’s explanation was that he’d had several drinks. He normally drinks only one wine or one beer.

It’s no excuse. He said he didn’t know why he did what he did, or said what he said. He also seemed to put some blame on my daughter. I wouldn’t listen. I said it was his action that was responsible, no one else’s.

I’ve spoken to a counsellor who left choices to me but was very sympathetic. My partner’s visiting his family so I have time to think.

Can our relationship be saved?

Facing a Crisis