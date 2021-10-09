What makes women who are strong and self-assured in other areas of their life, accept “crumbs” of attention from men they’re supposedly dating?

My friend, for example, stayed years with her alcoholic, mean husband who cheated repeatedly. But she kept hanging in for the children’s sake, until they left the scene as soon as possible.

Now, four years later, she’s dating a man who contacts her only for sex, then dismisses her when he starts a “committed” relationship with someone else, living together with that person. But that, too, always ends, and he reels her in again as his sexually-based distraction.

Since her divorce and meeting the new man, he’s relied on her for frequent sexual trysts and then sent her away twice so far. Sadly, she’s currently back with him.

I, too, accepted what one therapist I saw called “crumbs of love.” I married a man who appeared to adore me and the lifestyle I’d worked hard to create. But once married, his “love” was only given in scattered amounts, when he wanted money for his pursuits like gambling.

It’s taken several years and a few therapists for me to insist that’s not enough. We’re finally divorced. I made it happen as soon as a therapist who explored my past with me, learned that I grew up with a very unloving mother.

Nothing I did could ever please her. I felt alone and unwanted throughout my childhood.

I fear, however, for other women accepting this love trap and not understanding why. What allows us as now-accomplished adults to degrade ourselves as if we have no value even at this age and stage?

Never Again