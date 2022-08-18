My cousin married a nice guy she’d dated since high school in their same small town. Athletic, he enjoyed his position as a gym teacher, and the friendship of people he’d known all his life.

Everyone in their community was happy to be included in their summer barbecues and other get-togethers.

Tragically, he died in a car accident at 39, leaving my cousin with two children to raise alone. She needed to immediately get a job to sustain all the bills for household and children’s needs.

Three years later, she met a man from another part of the country, who’d moved to her town. He’s ten years older than her, and a self-made businessman. His family was poor when they first moved from their home country, but raised their son to be ambitious and work hard.

He loves my cousin and her children, showing them sincere caring, helping with homework, always gentle. He bought bikes for the whole family to enjoy “adventure rides” on weekends.

Despite their happiness, most of my cousin’s former friends have distanced from this man. They’re also seeing much less of my cousin by being “too busy.”

I’ve witnessed this rejection at a couple of local gatherings. Her new husband introduces himself to another man, who soon walks away.

I’ve tried to figure it out: He’s comfortable financially due to his own hard work building a company from the bottom up. But he’s not showy or a braggart.

His people immigrated here, so his childhood background is “different.” He’s also got two university degrees because his parents scrimped on their own needs, believing “education is key to success.”

My cousin loves this man but is very hurt by the coldness to him which has also affected her children’s friendships.

How can I help my cousin change this situation?

Small-town Prejudice