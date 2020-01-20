I’m a woman who had a close relationship with a divorced man for two years. It ended when he became more distant, and then, I was offered a good job in a different city.

He got involved with someone else very quickly, which hurt me. He was with her for four years. We had never lived together during our relationship, but he had this other woman move in with him.

I was surprised because he’d always been very protective of his now-adult children’s feelings about him moving on after his divorce from their mother. He’d sleep over at my place some nights, but we never lived together. (I don’t have kids).

He broke off with her a couple of years ago. I’m now 50, he’s 49. I’ve dated other men but I always had this guy from my past on my mind.

A mutual friend reconnected us, and after some texting and a long telephone chat, he came to visit me.

I felt more at “home” with him than I’ve felt with anyone else, all the years in-between.

I know he felt it too, because we spent every minute together, had a wonderful time when we went out, and were totally relaxed when alone together at my place.

But his visit got shortened due to an issue that needed immediate attention at his job.

I’m familiar with his business and knew he couldn’t ignore it. He had to leave.

Now I’m back where I was, not knowing what’ll happen next.

Do I just invite him back for a longer visit as soon as he can get away? Or do I suggest I visit him? I could give a casual reason like going to see our mutual friend, so that I don’t suggest just moving in for my stay.

Still Hoping