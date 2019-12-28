I’m 43, divorced three years, and have been dating a younger man, 32, for the past two years.

I’m an executive in a successful company, he’s a tech whiz in a start-up. We have fun together, he’s smart, cool, and in some ways an “old soul.”

For example, he’s very thoughtful about being a “friend” to my son, who’s 13, without ever trying to act as a parent.

He’ll also easily change our plans to go out if my ex has a rare but sudden reason why he can’t have our son for a scheduled stay.

If it’s my weekend with my son at home, my “boyfriend” will come over to play sports and video games with him, and we’ll all watch an age-appropriate movie together.

Dating this younger man after my divorce, I didn’t move quickly into relationship mode. While we’ve been intimate, it wasn’t the driving element of our time together.

Also, I think I always knew this wasn’t going to last forever.

But I thought it’d be me who’d know when to gently end it.

Instead, he told me last week that he’s met someone whom he’s certain he wants to marry.

I was stunned. There’s been no hint or word of him dating someone else! We’re both busy with work so usually only saw each other on weekends and checked in with texts a couple of times during the week.

I’m struggling between feeling hurt that he just announced this, and understanding that it was inevitable.

He always said I was the best thing that ever happened to him, because I taught him to start seeing his life as a whole and not just in the moment.

Now, I’m wondering how to handle this sudden, abrupt change.

Do I exit the scene immediately? Or do I meet his girlfriend in the role of “close old friend?” How do I explain to my adolescent son that people can move right out of his life (especially since my ex is still a very involved father).

Or is there some better way to handle this? I really like this man a lot and want him to be happy!

Sudden Ending