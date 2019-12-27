I’m a female who worked closely with, and socialized with, a guy for 12 years. We became very close friends.

We were never romantic, never kissed. We’re both married to other people and all became close friends.

Four years ago, he was getting divorced and took another job closer to home and his kids. We remained good friends with him.

Two years ago, I moved to another workplace and somehow, it set him off!

On my second day, he called, telling me adamantly to quit, that he worked there before we met, he sometimes sends work there, and he didn’t want me there.

I reassured him that I respect him as a professional and friend and wouldn’t talk about him if his name came up.

But he still insisted that I must quit. He gave no reason why.

His demand went on for months. Then he sent me two emails that were so ignorant and vile, the names he called me hurt me to my core! I emailed him back to never speak to/contact me again.

I blocked him from all contact with me.

My husband said I was right to be hurt and angry, but we were both overreacting and should step back a bit… but I was too hurt!

Three months later, he suddenly appeared at my job. I removed myself from the service area until he’d left. He arrived again the next day. Again, I removed myself but he’d seen me and how scared I was of what he’d say or do. He never returned.

However, he started calling me there, multiple times daily…as soon as I knew it was him I’d transfer the call. I’ve never in the 18 months this has been going on communicated with him.

Two months ago, unrelated to him, I took another job.

Now, he’s calling me on my personal cell phone, multiple times weekly, always from a different number.

I don’t want to get the police involved because neither my husband nor I see this as harassment. I’m deeply hurt and offended by his previous tirades against me.

He’s never escalated this beyond phone calls. My husband thinks I should email him that, if he can keep it civil and respectful, I’ll meet him to discuss this.

We don’t think he’s going to give up until I do this.

Should I Meet Him?