My ex-husband of 12 years has a high-profile demanding job. Five years ago his former executive assistant (male) left, and he hired a very attractive female replacement who was engaged to another man.

She and my husband spent so much time together - long hours, weekend meetings - that her fiancé broke their engagement, saying she wasn’t as committed to their relationship as she was to her job.

My ex and I debated this statement. While I support a woman’s right to be as ambitious as a man, there was something about this woman that made me uncomfortable.

I told my then-husband to watch out that he wasn’t a stepping stone in her career and in her life. He dismissed the comment as anti-feminist.

I was ashamed.

But within another year, their time together came first. He abandoned me on our rare vacation in the sun, to rush to her side when she had pneumonia and texted that she couldn’t manage without his help.

He never returned. Our divorce soon followed.

One year later, I learned that she’d gone back to university to get a degree in his field.

Just recently the gossips told me that she’ll be graduating within this year, is becoming a partner in a competing firm to my ex-husband’s, and is marrying her new boss.

My question: Does revenge on an ex who dumped you, ever feel satisfying?

I don’t want him back, there’s too much hurt to forgive. My life has since brought many new experiences and independence which I now realize I needed.

But I still resent that he walked into her snare so willingly.

Can I get closure from telling my ex that, unlike him, I was able to discern a fake feminist, and he got what he deserved?

Seeking Revenge