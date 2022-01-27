Dear Readers - Alcoholism (Alcohol Use Disorder) touches a nerve in countless readers, including people of all social strata, financial conditions, and education levels.

Since I cannot include all reader responses, here are two that offer important information from those who’ve “been there.”

Reader #1 - Regarding the wife fed up with her alcoholic ranting husband (January 4):

“I grew up in an alcoholic home and despite everything I vowed not to be, ended up an alcoholic. I'm sober and in recovery today. Among the best advice I got was to attend Al-Anon, the sister 12-step group of Alcoholics’ Anonymous.

“It gave me understanding of the family disease and insights into choices I had in relation to the active alcoholic. And support from women and men who’d been in a similar situation.

“Through unconditional love and understanding, they’ve guided me through ways I could change my perspective and reactive behavior towards the alcoholic, and adopt a more centered, rational, compassionate response.

“The boundaries I built for myself replaced the anger and frustration I used to feel. I now know that I didn't cause the alcoholism, can't change it and can't cure it.

“I now treat the alcoholic I grew up with, with patience, tolerance and kindness. I hate the disease not the person.

“I hope this woman and her family find their way to Al-Anon. Whether she decides to leave the marriage or stay, she’ll have a deeper understanding of her own needs and boundaries. She’ll cease feeling guilty about her husband's behavior and reclaim her self-image through self-care and the support of many in her group.”