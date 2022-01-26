My father’s suffering a terrible grief. My mother, 64, died of cancer 18 months ago. He still feels guilty that he didn’t urge her to see her doctor when her symptoms first started four years ago.

She said it was nothing serious, she was healthy and active. Besides, they were planning a month-long trip to Australia to see her relatives.

But within two months, she was rushed to hospital due to unbearable pain, and my father immediately said that he should’ve insisted on her getting examined from the start.

I’m their older son, 26, working and trying to ease my father’s mental anguish while grieving too. My younger brother, 22, has me as a buffer, so his sadness is less outward but I still worry about what he’s feeling inside.

My father attended grief counselling for several months, but his self-blame has kept him from accepting some things he’s been told, e.g., that loss gets easier after the first year passes (not for him, he bellowed through tears when he told me this).

He’s refused to take anti-depressant medication, asking “why should I go through this easily? Your mother didn’t have it easy.” He breaks my heart, but I try to stay strong for him.

His appetite has lessened, and he has trouble sleeping. My brother, who still lives at home, has to remind him that it’s time for dinner (mostly take-out). He’s also seen him sitting in the living room, staring vacantly at nothing, in the middle of the night.

How can I help my father pass through grief to a new normal?

Very Worried Son