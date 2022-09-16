My tween-age daughter is giving me a hard time. It started in the summer, but it’s seeping into the school year. I should’ve asked for help earlier.

She spent a week at a sleepover camp. It was mainly subsidized, but still slightly more expensive than a city day camp. She had begged to go so we made it work.

On day three, we received a call that she had “mistakenly” gone somewhere she shouldn’t have, and been reprimanded. No punishment, just a warning, but they were calling to let us know. Their protocol.

On day five, we got a call that she really wanted to stay another week. We weren’t surprised as we’d heard that happens often. We’d planned accordingly, so agreed.

On day two of that week, we got a call that a group of kids had snuck out of their cabin at night, and gone to the kitchen for some clandestine ice cream.

Because it was her second “misdemeanor” she was given a consequence, and missed a special program the following day. A few days later, she again wanted to extend. We said no and brought her home.

She was mopey and sullen for a few days, but we then went on a family vacation and she was back to her happy self. Now the summer is over, school has started and we’ve already received a call from the principal’s office!

Who is this child and why is she having Terrible Twos at 12????

Exasperated Dad